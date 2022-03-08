ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh crews needed more than four hours to contain a sewer spill on Monday that led to about 6,450 gallons of untreated wastewater being discharged, the city said Tuesday.

Crews responded to the spill at about 3 p.m. Monday. It happened near the intersection of Granite Falls Boulevard and West Young Street in Rolesville. It was caused by contractors working in the area who disrupted the collection system, a news release said.

Raleigh Water crews contained the spill by about 7:30 p.m. Monday. They estimated that about 6,450 gallons of untreated wastewater reached an unnamed tributary of the Smith Creek Basin. No vegetative damage or fish kill has been observed in connection with the spill, the release said.

Anyone who notices excessive sewer smells or sees a sewer spilling from manholes or pipes should call 919-996-3245 immediately.