Crews working to extinguish massive fire at Wake County veterinary hospital for horses

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews have been working for hours to extinguish the flames at a veterinary hospital for horses in New Hill on Monday morning.

A call regarding a fire at 3H Equine Hospital and Mobile Veterinary Services came in around midnight on Monday.

The facility, which is off Poole Road East, offers “a full range of veterinary services available 24 hours a day” for the equine community, according to the vet hospital’s website.

Chatham County emergency officials told CBS 17 that the horses were being evacuated soon after the fire broke out. It’s unclear at this time if any animals or people were hurt in the fire.

