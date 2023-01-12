RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In her fourth quarter crime update, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said there were nine homicides, an increase of 50% compared to the same time in 2021.

The update looks at the months of October-December.

Numbers CBS 17 requested from the Raleigh Police Department show that in 2022 there were 43 homicide incidents, ten more than in 2021. The 2022 homicide closure rate was 74%, down from 97% in 2021 according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The number of people shot also increased in 2022, with 41 people shot and killed compared to 26 in 2021 and 114 people not fatally shot compared to 111 in 2021, according to numbers from the Raleigh Police Department.

One of the strategies Patterson said the department is doing to reduce crime is forming special enforcement teams to focus on areas with repeated issues of violence and quality of life concerns.

“We are putting them strategically in different areas of the city,” Patterson said. “Mainly when I get a complaint of something occurring could be crime related, could be speed, could be traffic related we will concentrate our efforts with that but also to our traditional areas where we tend to see crime.”

Patterson said those areas include Glenwood South, Poole Rd., and New Bern Avenue- pointing to the 1600 block of New Bern where she said there were two homicides last year.

Teddy Gordon is the Manager at Jack’s Seafood on the 1500 block of New Bern Avenue and said he’s noticed more officers and less loitering. He said the area looks different than a few months ago.

“It really has changed,” Gordon said. “I believe their presence has made a big change out here.”

Bryan Hill also believes the presence has helped, but can’t be the only solution.

“Of course, I feel like the presence is working, no matter where the police is at, no matter where you’re trying to implement good, I just feel like everybody should want to move towards the better foot because of course we know no matter who you get to enforce anything it all starts with you,” Hill said.

Patterson said the department’s working with the District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office to focus on repeat offenders of violent crime.

She also stressed focusing on youth and asked community groups to partner with RPD to provide gun awareness and anger management training. Patterson said 11% of the quarter’s aggravated assaults involved youth with access to a gun.

“It’s trending up which is very disturbing,” Patterson said. “It just means now that we have more of our youth that are in possession of firearms.”

She said RPD is partnering with the North Carolina division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention on a statewide safe storage project.

One of the issues Patterson addressed that she usually does not at crime updates is traffic fatalities. Twelve of the 19 fatalities in the fourth quarter were pedestrians. There were eight fatalities in the same time span in 2021. CBS 17 has reported that pedestrian deaths in Raleigh more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021.

Patterson said the department is working with the city DOT on traffic calming efforts and has done speed enforcements in places like I-440 and Lake Wheeler Rd. as well as saturation patrol along Glenwood Ave. and Capital Blvd.

Aggravated assault, including with a firearm, was down in the fourth quarter. The category with the biggest decrease is personal robberies, which saw a 25% decline.

Patterson said there will be another update at the end of the month that covers all of 2022.