Crowds flock to bars, restaurants in downtown Raleigh as Memorial Day weekend begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Memorial Day is the first major holiday since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina, bringing many people to downtown Raleigh Friday for the holiday weekend.

Bars and restaurants are thankful for the extra foot traffic following a rough year.

“I mean, if you take today versus last year at this time, I mean it’s literally night and day. But right now the streets are packed and we’re loving it,” said Anthony Demarco, co-owner of DeMo’s Pizzeria and Deli.

Still, the relaxed guidelines for masks and indoor/outdoor gatherings in the downtown area will take some getting used to for many.

“It feels weird but, again, we’re trying to get back to normal — taking it step by step. Feels great to be out and see people actually enjoying themselves,” said Andrew Jean, a Raleigh resident.

Police were seen out patrolling making sure things remained safe.

Many people said they’re testing the waters getting out now to gauge how the rest of their summer will go.

“It feels like I’m coming out of hibernation almost — but it’s nice to see faces. Glad that everyone’s getting vaccinated and able to hang out again,” said Alyssa Shore, a Raleigh resident.