WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Prospective homebuyers can get the opportunity to see well over 100 homes across the region as part of the annual Triangle Parade of Homes. The event, which continues through October 15, wrapped up a successful first weekend on Sunday.

“This year homes at all price points are getting a lot of traffic, simply because we’re in the middle of a housing shortage,” said Paul Kane, Executive Vice President & CEO of the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County.

The lack of inventory across the Triangle has been one of the biggest challenges in what’s remained a very competitive market, especially as more people continue moving into the area.

“We’re growing by 63 people per day, that’s a net number, people moving in versus moving out, born versus dying. You know, that’s 25,000 people a year, that’s quarter of a million people every 10 years, and the housing industry is not producing homes at that rate,” Kane said, noting that the inventory issue can be traced back to the 2008 recession.

But new home construction, like the ones being showcased throughout this month, hope to help with that issue.

According to the latest report from the Triangle Multiple Listing Service, new listings were down more than 25 percent this July compared to last. Meanwhile, inventory fell by more than 1,000 homes in that same time period.

“A healthy housing inventory would be six months of inventory, and right now you don’t even get to one month until you get to $1 million,” Kane said.

In such a competitive market, this event gives buyers the opportunity to see a wide array of homes. Some are on the high end, like a nearly $7 million property in north Raleigh that offers plenty of wow factors, including an infinity pool overlooking a golf course and an indoor golf simulator.

During the first weekend of the event, thousands of people excitedly filled into the property to see its impressive features.

“That’s how much our market is thriving in Raleigh, and in North Carolina actually. Our market is really, we’re on the map now, and people are moving here from all over,” said Connie Allen, the Lead Project Manager of Raleigh Custom Homes, which designed the home.

But there are options for all buyers, with some featured homes starting below $300,000.