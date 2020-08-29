Crowds smash windows of Wake County building, start fire in middle of street, RPD says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Raleigh Friday night for demonstrations in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
During protests Raleigh police say crowds began smashing windows of a Wake County building. A tweet from the department did not specify which building that was.
Pictures taken by CBS 17 show the Wake County Justice Center being vandalized and tagged with messages on the side of the building.
According to Raleigh Police tweets, protesters also started a fire in the middle of Salisbury Street and reported that fireworks were being lit.
Raleigh has several downtown street closures in place along with a 10 p.m. curfew on Friday ahead of the planned protests in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said a citywide curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
The protests are planned to take place in downtown Raleigh and at the Wake County Courthouse in response to Blake’s shooting.
