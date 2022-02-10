Cuddling for a cause: Vegans to snuggle in bed in downtown Raleigh for PETA campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you want to have a fun Valentine’s Day with your partner then you might want to go vegan, at least according to PETA.

To bring home the message, the animal rights organization will be setting up a display in downtown Raleigh on Valentine’s Day where “two PETA lovebirds [will] cuddle in a bed in the heart of downtown” with a message saying “Vegans Make Better Lovers.”

According to PETA, “the cholesterol in meat and dairy can clog the arteries to all your organs, not just the heart.”

“What goes on in the kitchen has a lot to do with what happens—or doesn’t—in the bedroom,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a news release. “By joining PETA and going vegan for Valentine’s Day, your body will thank you—and your partner will, too.”

PETA said in its release that “meat-eaters have higher rates of suffering from cancer, heart disease, strokes, diabetes, and obesity—not to mention impotence—than vegans do.”

The display will be set up at the corner of E. Martin and Fayetteville streets at noon on Valentine’s Day.