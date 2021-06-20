‘Culture of success’ — 2 Olympics-bound swimmers train at Cary facility

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two swimmers from the Triangle will compete in the Toyko Summer Olympics.

“We have two swimmers representing the Triangle Aquatic Center Titans and the Triangle region at the Olympics,” said Michael Curran, founder of Triangle Aquatic Center (TAC) in Cary.

Those two swimmers are 16-year-old Claire Curzan and 32-year-old Ashley Twichell. Curzan attends Cardinal Gibbons High School and Twichell is an alumnus of Duke University.

Curran tells CBS 17 they both train at the Triangle Aquatic Club and will swim for the gold later this summer.

“I think every young person has a vision of making the Olympics,” said Curran. “That is the peak of swimming.”

The Cary-based competitors made that vision a reality when they qualified at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska earlier this month.

“As far as swimmers here, Claire is the only one to make the Olympic team through the trials, but we also have Ashley Twichell, who made the Olympics through the open water swimming part of the Olympics,” Curran said.

Curran says the Triangle Aquatic Center had 14 swimmers attend the U.S. Olympic Trials this year, the most of any swim team in the country.

He added, “We put together a tremendous coaching staff with great facilities and a culture of success and that is really all borne out by seeing the success of Claire, as well as Ashley Twichell.”

Their success may add to the swim craze the TAC already experiences every four years.

Curran says parents call about swim lessons and joining the swim team every time the Summer Olympics return.

“We think there will be an extra big bump this year because of COVID and because of the fifth year delay in the Olympics and the success that hopefully, the USA team will have this year,” he said.

The Triangle Aquatic Center also has two swimmers trying out for the Paralympics. Curran says they should know if they qualify by next week.