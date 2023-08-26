RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the third year, North Carolina’s Native American tribes and the community joined together at Dix Park in Raleigh to bring culture and tradition to life.

The celebration in Raleigh is one of the state’s largest Inter-Tribal Pow Wows that thousands attend each summer.

Whether it’s through the live performances or the indigenous art, Dix Park Conservancy Community Engagement Manager Tre Roberts said the event is a way to share history while also keeping it alive.

“This is an opportunity for the public, non-native individuals, to come out and witness living history and living culture — the native culture that is alive today in North Carolina,” said Roberts.

Roberts who is a Haliwa-Saponi tribal citizen, said the gathering also shows the resilience of Native people.

“They come here and they see that our culture is evolving with the times. Even in the regalia, you can see the bright colors and the beadwork, you see it incorporate modern-day pop culture,” Roberts added. “I think people coming here realizing that the history that we carry with us is evolving with us.”

Roberts said the park’s indigenous heritage goes back thousands of years. He said organizers launched the celebration after Dix Park hosted a Native American land blessing and land acknowledgment ceremony three years ago.

“We’re working with the City of Raleigh’s lead in a culture interpretation plan, where we are basically asking the public, working with consultants to ask the public, how do we tell this history in the park and the future of the park?” Roberts said. “How do we permanently teach people the things that happened here and use it to create this park as a cultural touchstone?”

For Senora Lynch, the Pow Wow was also an opportunity to display her pottery and artwork. Lynch, who is also a Haliwa-Saponi tribal citizen, has been making pottery since the age of 14.

Pointing to her work, Lynch said, “It’s based on the tribal stories that we have– our belief is that we’re walking on the back of a turtle and so all of us our humans we are on this land.”

Lynch said she is not only hoping to share her work but also educate others about her culture.

“I would say the creator gave me this gift to speak through the clay, to educate people about our tribe, our culture and our history,” she said.