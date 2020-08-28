Curfew, street closures in place ahead of planned protests in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh has several downtown street closures in place along with a 10 p.m. curfew on Friday ahead of planned protests in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said a citywide curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

The protests are planned to take place in downtown Raleigh and at the Wake County Courthouse in response to Blake’s shooting.

“By setting a curfew, it is my hope that we can allow those assembled the opportunity to exercise their right to free speech in a peaceful way, without violence or destruction from opportunists who don’t share the goals of peaceful protesters,” the mayor said.

The following streets will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday:

Fayetteville Street between Morgan and Davie streets

Hargett Street between Salisbury and Wilmington street

Martin Street between Salisbury and Wilmington streets

Blake was shot multiple times my a Kenosha police officer on Sunday as he bent down inside his vehicle.

The shooting, captured on cellphone video, led to several nights of protests and unrest, with some people destroying buildings, setting fires and hurling objects at police, who responded at times with tear gas.

On May 30, protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing left downtown Raleigh badly damaged. A curfew was not put in place for May 31 and protests descended into violence once again.

On Thursday, several downtown businesses began to board up in anticipation of violence on Friday.

In mid-August, CBS 17 reported that a third of downtown businesses were still boarded up from the May protests.

CBS 17 asked Raleigh police if they were aware or preparing for the protests on Friday but a spokeswoman cited a state law that allows them to not release details regarding public security plans.