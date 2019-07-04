Customers claim a local bridal shop owner is ‘holding their dresses hostage’

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been nine months since the controversy surrounding a Wake Forest bridal shop began and still dozens of women claim the owner is holding their dresses hostage.

For months customers of Details Bridal Gallery came by the shutdown shop, pounding on the door, desperate to get their items back from shop owner Elsie Phillips.

“How many times do I have to tell everyone they’re gonna get their consignment dresses and I’m gonna fulfill their orders?” Phillips told CBS 17 in an earlier interview.

Dozens of people say they are still waiting on Phillips to return their consignment dresses or pay them what they’re owed.

“There are people out there that are still looking for you, that still want their items back and it’s just not fair,” Debra Thompson said. “I want my dress back.”

In an interview in October, Phillips admitted she owed customers money and dresses. She claims she got in over her head after her business partner quit and her sister got sick with cancer. Fast forward to February, we went back to Phillips’ shop. She offered customers a small window of time to come in and get their dresses back.

“Actually, I feel great about doing the right thing after being trampled upon as if I weren’t going to do the right thing,” Phillips said in February.

Debra Thompson says Phillips didn’t do right by her. Thompson says Phillips never told her to come to pick up her dress. She didn’t even know Phillips had closed her shop until she went by on Wednesday.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” said Thompson. “I was startled. I was like oh my god. It’s like you felt lost, you felt like, where do I go now?”

Thompson says she consigned two dresses with Phillips a year ago worth a total of about $400. She says she last spoke to Phillips about six months ago and Phillips assured her that her dress would be sold and she would be paid but since then she hasn’t been able to reach her. When she found out the shop was closed, she went online and watched our news reports.

“I watched her video and it didn’t really matter to her,” said Thompson. “How many times do I have to tell you that I’m going to give the dresses back? You tell me as many times as it takes. I want to see it come in my mailbox. Your word is not good right now. I’m sure your word is not good with any of your customers because of your actions.”

CBS 17 spoke to Phillips on the phone. She claims she contacted every single customer with the dates they could pick up their dresses. She says she still has the dresses in storage. She says if a customer contacts her, she will get back to them.

“This was very bad business,” said Thompson. “This is not what you’re supposed to do. We all go through changes and hardships in our lives, but you’re supposed to reach out. You’re still supposed to maintain great customer service.”

Some customers have already filed small claims suits others plan to.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now