RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is in the hospital after he was hit while walking his bike across Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Sunday night, police say.

At approximately 9:12 p.m. on Sunday, police say they responded to a portion of Capital Boulevard near Crabtree Boulevard and blocked off a portion of the southbound lanes after a man was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the man was crossing the street with his bike, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by the car.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to WakeMed for treatment. His condition is unknown as of early Monday morning.

Police said they do not know if speed or anything else played a factor at this time, as the accident remains under investigation.

CBS 17 has requested a press release from Raleigh police.