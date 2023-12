GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in the hospital after a car hit a bicyclist Friday night, Garner police said.

According to Garner police, they responded to a report of a pedestrian crash around 9:45 p.m. at Benson Road and Evolve Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a bicyclist who had been hit by a car. Police said the cyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.