RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced no charges will be filed for the five officers involved in an in-custody death.

Darryl Tyree Williams died in custody of the Raleigh Police Department on Jan. 17 in what the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner classified a homicide. The report said his cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of cocaine intoxication, physical exertion, conducted energy weapon use and physical restraint.

“Having reviewed the circumstances surrounding the use of force by Raleigh Police Department officers, including the deployment of conductive energy weapons (tasers), it has been concluded that the officers’ actions were not a violation of the law as set forth in North Carolina General Statute 15A-401 which allows a law enforcement officer to use force to take into custody an individual attempting to elude arrest, or to defend himself or another from the use of physical force by an individual he is attempting to take into custody,” Freeman said in a release.

The investigation into the officers found there were four taser deployments that made contact with Williams. Freeman said only two of those instances had the potential to achieve neuromuscular incapacitation where the muscles temporarily contract and there is some loss of volitional muscle control. Three of these contacts were directly on the body.

While police were attempting to take Williams into custody, he can be heard on bodycam telling them he had heart problems. Freeman’s office said there was no way to determine if the officers heard him.

While Freeman is tasked with determining whether a crime was committed, it is up to RPD to determine if any departmental policies were violated. CBS 17 has reached out to the department for an update on the whether any policies were violated.

“Likewise, the decision to not pursue criminal charges against these officers does not prevent the

review, and potential revision, of police practices in how law enforcement interacts with our

community,” said Freeman.

The DA said the totality of the circumstances in this case made a prosecution unsustainable and she has asked that the case be closed.

Body camera, dash camera and business surveillance video showed officers patrolling businesses along Rock Quarry Road on Jan. 17. Police body cameras showed police approach another car before moving on to Williams’ vehicle. When the passenger opens their door, he is holding what appears to be open container. A preliminary report from police noted officers saw an open container of alcohol and marijuana.

Officers are then heard asking them both to step out of the car. An officer checking Williams’ pocket sees a folded up dollar bill containing what they believed to be cocaine. The officer then attempts to take Williams into custody.

Police body cameras showed Williams begin to pull away and struggle. Footage showed Williams was hit with a taser prongs as he was running away. After another struggle with several officers, surveillance from a businesses captures him taking off again, then falling face first.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.