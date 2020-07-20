Dad charged after 2 toddlers wander into Wake County home, officials say

Darren Wayne Karie in a photo from CCBI. CBS 17 file photo of Wake County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County father has been charged with child abuse after two toddlers wandered into a home in the Garner area Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 7700 block of Trudy Lane in Garner, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller said that a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy “appeared at their residence,” the news release said.

According to witnesses, the girl was naked, covered in mud and had visible cuts on her body, officials said.

The two children were taken to WakeMed for observation.

“After a lengthy search, the father of the children was located at a home on the same street and stated he was sleeping and his wife was at work,” the news release said.

Sunday afternoon, deputies charged the father, Darren Wayne Karie, with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a news release said.

Karie, 36, of the 7700 block of Trudy Lane is being held on a $25,000 in the Wake County Detention Center.

