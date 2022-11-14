CBS 17 file photo. Editor’s Note: This is not a photo of the closing Garner store (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images).

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The owners of a popular Garner Dairy Queen have announced they’re closing their doors after more than 20 years.

Michael and Allison Buffaloe announced they are closing their Dairy Queen off Highway 42 in Garner as of Dec. 18.

“I’d like to thank the Cleveland Community for supporting the DQ throughout the years. I’d also like to thank all the employees that have worked at the DQ and that helped the DQ be a successful business,” Michael said on Facebook.

They have owned the Highway 42 location for 22 of its 24 years of existence.