FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A fallen tree damaged a sewer pipe and led to the discharge of about 8,160 gallons of untreated wastewater Wednesday, according to the Town of Fuquay-Varina.

The spill was discovered at the intersection of Senter View Drive and Angier Road. The sewage went into an unnamed tributary of Kenneth Creek.

Town staff mobilized to stop the discharge and utility contractors mobilized to repair the damaged pipe, a news release stated. The affected area was immediately inspected and cleaned up after the incident, and no detrimental impact to the receiving stream or surrounding area was observed.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event.