Damage, police in riot gear seen at North Hills in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two nights of damage and clashes with police in downtown Raleigh some activity shifted to the North Hills area late Sunday.

Police said there incidents underway at North Hills before midnight Sunday.

Many police officers were seen in riot gear in the North Hills area, but details were scarce.

Some of the activity was near the Harris-Teeter in the area. Many people were seen in the area and some damage to at least one storefront was visible.

As CBS 17 crews arrived, one man was seen being assaulted by a group. People were also seen running from the area while carrying with liquor bottles.

