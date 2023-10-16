KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Dance Center in Knightdale teaches the tiniest of dancers through adults.

But now, the music is shut off and doors are locked. The center sits empty just after registering dancers for the center’s 20th year of classes.

“I am completely closed. My studio is in storage and my daughter’s garage,” said Cindy Blevins, owner of The Dance Center.

Blevins says due to new property owners doubling her rent abruptly, she had to move out and close her studio with little notice.

“I was just blown away because I had no clue of the situation. And I just didn’t know how something like that could have happened,” said Morgan Morelli, student at The Dance Center.

The abrupt shutdown left no time to find a new place for dozens of dancers.

“This is her life. This is many people’s lives,” Brooke Gheen, student at The Dance Center.

Blevins continues the search for permanent space to get the center back open.

“I know I’ve lost at least half the clientele that with signed up already. And I’ve already issued a lot of refunds to people,” said Blevins.

While she encourages her students to keep the hope, students also have a message for their teacher.

“Don’t ever give up. You’ve been an inspiration to so many and you were truly loved,” said Erin Delgado, a student at The Dance Center.

Blevins said she had an offer for a temporary space for limited classes, which she’s grateful for. But she’s looking for a permanent spot for her dancers which is a struggle.

CBS 17 reached out to the new property owners to try to get some answers but have yet to hear back.

Some families were confused as to why they didn’t hear of the closing until they showed up for classes when they had already made a payment.

Blevins said she was told by her phone provider that the office calls would be transferred to her cell phone, but she found out that didn’t happen.She said she is still working on refunds and contacting families, while others said they aren’t requesting a refund yet, hoping she’ll find a new space.

Blevins said the outreach and support from The Dance Center’s dancers and families are what’s keeping her moving forward during this time.