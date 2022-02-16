Data: Number of gun seizures at RDU in past decade far outpaces national average

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – As gun seizures at airport checkpoints have surged across the United States, discoveries of guns at Raleigh-Durham International Airport have risen at an even greater pace.

According to Transportation Security Agency (TSA) data dating back a decade obtained by CBS 17 through a public records request, gun seizures at checkpoints nationwide rose 309 percent in 2021 compared to 2011 levels. During that same time period, seizures at RDU rose 800 percent.

“It’s troubling,” TSA Southeast spokesperson Mark Howell told CBS 17’s Sean Cudahy Wednesday. “There are a lot more guns coming to checkpoints (nationally), but, really, in North Carolina, we’re seeing the problem even worse.”

The numbers have risen steadily over the course of the last decade, with a large surge in 2021.

In 2011, agents seized 11 guns at RDU checkpoints. By 2013, that number had more than doubled, with 23 seizures. Three years later, in 2013, it had more than doubled again to 53 seizures. After 68 guns discovered in 2019, the number of seizures dropped to 33 in 2020 in a year when passenger numbers were down significantly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as passengers returned to the skies in 2021, gun discoveries surged even more, with 99 seizures at RDU. That number represented a 45 percent spike over 2019 discoveries, even though passenger traffic at RDU was still down 36 percent compared to 2019.

Howell said the overwhelming majority of these cases are accidents.

“The excuse we get is, ‘Oops, I forgot it was in my bag,’” he said.

But in each case, the discoveries prompt delays at checkpoints as agents call in police, ensure the situation is secure, and investigate. It can mean potential fines and perhaps criminal charges, depending on the decision of local police. And, Howell pointed out, these cases often result in passengers missing their flight as they remove the gun from the airport.

Passengers are permitted to bring guns in checked luggage, provided that they follow very specific protocol, including unloading the weapon.