NC Education Lottery. Attached is a photo of the winner, Klarissa Stevens, and her boyfriend, Michael Ward.

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A Raleigh woman may have had the best end to a date night after stopping for an energy drink.

The NC Education Lottery says Klarissa Stevens went out on a date to the movies on Saturday with her boyfriend. On the way home, they decided to stop at the Sheetz on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh for an energy drink.

During that stop, she collected some small prizes on winning scratch-off tickets and bought some new ones. When she got home, she scratched to see if she had matched to win any prizes on her $30 $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket.

She tells the Lottery that she laughed as she revealed a bigger and bigger prize with each scratch of the ticket.

“I cried,” she said.

Stevens claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After taxes, she took home $71,259.

She said her plan is to pay off some bills, buy herself a new car, and putting the rest in savings.

“We won’t be a single-car household anymore!” she exclaimed.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game launched in March with five $5 million top prizes and 15 $100,000. Four $5 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. A little more than $64 million was raised in Wake County in 2022.