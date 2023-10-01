APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews managed to get a blaze under control just north of Apex and near Cary on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at an outbuilding beside a home in the 1200 block of Davis Drive, which is just north of Salem Church Road.

The fire was under control by 5:30 p.m., according to Apex town officials.

No one was injured in the fire.

Apex communication officials said both directions of Davis Drive are closed in the area.

Cary fire crews arrived at the scene first, followed by the Apex Fire Department, according to Stacie Galloway, spokeswoman for the town of Apex.

No other information was available.