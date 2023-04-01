RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Day one of the Dreamville Festival brought tens of thousands of people to Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday despite a delay because of wind and rain in the forecast.

Fans say the wait was worth it.

“We haven’t even experienced the festival yet and we’re already saying it was worth it,” said one attendee, Nija Mackey.

Thousands of festival-goers came from out of town.

“We flew here [from Kentucky], we got in last night,” Autumn Shepherd said.

One group said they left early Saturday morning to drive about three hours from South Carolina. Another group drove about five hours from Virginia. All festival-goers agree, though, the travel time was worth it for this year’s lineup.

“We are J. Cole fans, but then we saw Drake, and when we saw Drake we were like yeah, we’re going, 100%,” Mike Lemorta said.

“We’ve never been to a music festival before, we like J. Cole, we like Usher,” Shepherd said.

The risk of storms delayed the festival opening for a few hours but by the time the sun came out fans said they weren’t letting the weather get them down.

“We were scared of the rain and wind at first we thought it would be really muddy, but so far so good,” Lemorta said.

And for first-timers in Raleigh, they say Dreamville couldn’t have found a better city to call home.

“It’s a cool city, no complaints so far, love it here,” Xayvin Johnson said.

With day two on the horizon, thousands of people say they’re excited to be back at the park Sunday.