KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was found dead near a pharmacy in Knightdale on Thursday.

While the investigation remains in its early stages, the Knightdale Police Department informed the public of the discovered body in a Facebook post at approximately 5:30 p.m. The post said the deceased person was reported to police near the CVS in Knightdale.

Police have not identified the individual at this time, but they did say that there “does not appear to be any public safety issue or threat to the community.”

As more information becomes available, the police department said it will make updates to its Facebook page.