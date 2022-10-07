RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The rush is on as people get registered to vote.

The Wake County Board of Elections is reminding voters that the deadline to register ahead of the November General Election is Oct. 14.

“There are people out there doing voter registration drives, in other words, they’re out there trying to register other people to vote, so I kind of want to remind them — that’s your deadline too,” Gary Sims said, the Wake County Elections Director.

With one week still left before the deadline, Sims said, “This is currently the highest voter registration population we’ve ever had.”

On Friday, the Wake County Board of Elections said there are currently more than 810,000 registered voters in Wake County. Nearly 1,000 of those came in during the past week.

Sims said that you can’t overlook the county’s significant growth as more people move to the area. He said, on average, more than 60 people move to Wake County each day.

While a voter’s party doesn’t matter in the upcoming General Election, Sims said that they’ve noticed interesting trends.

“Way over 40 percent of our registered voters are unaffiliated which may surprise a lot of people and that trend is just exploding in comparison to any political party registration,” Sims said.

It’s difficult to tell what could be creating the growing trend.

Joshua Cordle, the Desktop Support Technician at Wake County Board of Elections, is just one piece of the larger process and people coming together to ensure a smooth election.

During a tour inside the warehouse at the Board of Elections building, Cordle said, “Here with our team we deal with every computer that you’re every going to see at an early voting site across wake county or an election day polling place.”

Cordle said they specifically make sure the equipment is secure and ready to go.

“We’re making sure those election day laptops are off the network, they have all of our updates, security patches and the software on there that we need,” Cordle said.

Sims said members helping with the process have been working seven days per week while helping pack supplies, training and running more than 100,000 ballots through machines.

“We just go in high gear and we don’t stop until we get to the other side,” he said.

To register or update your voter information, you need to fill out a one-page form. The signed form must be:

Postmarked by Oct. 14 and mailed to Wake County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 695, Raleigh, NC 27602;

Delivered to the Wake County Board of Elections Office at 1200 N. New Hope Road in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14;

Printed and signed, scanned or photographed, and emailed to voter@wakegov.com by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14; or

Faxed to 919-231-5737 by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.

You can also register or update your information at any Wake County Public Library by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.

If you have a valid North Carolina Driver License or identification card from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, you can also register to vote or update your information on the DMV’s website. This is a free and stand-alone service from the DMV.

Find more information about voting and upcoming elections at ReadyToVote.com.