Deadline approaching for Wake County parents to decide between virtual, in-person learning options for children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This week Wake County parents will have to decide if they want their students back in the classroom full time or learning virtually.

It’s a big decision for a lot of families. One that’s going to take a lot of preparation from school leaders to pull off.

Some parents decided on the virtual academy, others are still undecided. However, for Brian Groesser the decision to have his kids return in-person full time was an easy one.

“It’s vital for this year in terms of finishing strong. It’s not going to be perfect it’s not going to be how it would be pre-pandemic. However we have to get back in the classroom and facilitate this in-person learning to set up for July when everybody needs to be back,” said Brian Groesser, Wake County parent.

However, with nearly half of Wake County students initially signing up for the district’s virtual academy and thousands of students now potentially preparing to make a change one way or the other, district leaders have their hands full with making sure the transition is as orderly and safe as possible.

“We anticipate that there won’t be a lot of movement or shifting but we don’t know so we’re just waiting for the data to come in and I think principals and their teams will be well prepared when that day comes,” said Wake County School Board Chair Keith Sutton.

It’s potentially a lot of change for only two months left in this school year. However, school leaders say flexibility is key to reach the end goal.

“We know that as we come back to school in the fall we look to be closer to a normal schedule. These next two months will help us all get reacclimated to what that looks or feels like,” said Keith Sutton – Chair, Wake County School Board.

Parents have until April 1 to make their decision.