CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby died and three other people were injured in a massive fire at an apartment complex in Cary Monday afternoon.

A 28-year-old woman is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators blocked off a section of the Aurella Cary apartments for most of Tuesday, so they could try to figure out how the fire started.

“I opened my door and I saw raining debris coming down,” Christopher Fetscher said about the fire.

Fetscher lived on the first floor of the now blackened and burned building.

“All I heard was screaming,” he said.

He ran out of his home when he smelled smoke.

“I turned back and all I saw was just this big fireball,” added Fetscher.

The fire engulfed the second and third stories of the building around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

A CBS 17 drone captured aerial views of the remains of the building Tuesday. The entire roof is gone, and the inside of the building is charred.

“Firefighters dragged three people out,” added Fetscher.

Cary officials told CBS 17 a baby died in the fire.

“The baby was 9 or 10 months,” said Sonetta Darrington.

Darrington watched the fire from outside of her building, just next door.

“They were trying to resuscitate [the baby’s mom],” she added.

It’s not the first time Darrington has been faced with a fire in her complex.

The blue tarp on the roof next to her unit is from a fire that happened about a month ago on Feb. 5.

The incident report from that blaze shows the fire began after a cigarette was lit on a balcony.

Fire crews noted that the smoke detectors were working, but there was no sprinkler system present.

North Carolina law only requires sprinklers in buildings built after 2006. The Aurella Cary apartments were built in 1984.

“To have a second fire and a fire that claimed a life … I have kids and I’m concerned,” said Darrington.

What’s also concerning to her, is something CBS 17 crews found.

According to tags on two fire extinguishers in Darrington’s building, they were last inspected in 2019.

The North Carolina State Fire Marshalls Office told CBS 17, that is a violation of the state fire code, which calls for an inspection once a year.

CBS 17 crews called the property management company based in Virginia, to ask about the fire extinguishers.

They did not answer questions and kept transferring the call to other employees at the company.

CBS 17 is working on retrieving the fire inspection reports for the complex.

Fire officials said 34 people are now displaced because of the fire.