6 gunshots heard in deadly Raleigh Food Lion shooting, 911 caller says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man shot and killed outside of the Food Lion on Poole Road as 19-year-old Trashawn Watkins.

Watkins was leaving the Food Lion at the Walnut Creek Shopping Center Monday around 10:15 p.m. when police say someone shot him.

A 911 caller who was at the McDonald’s drive-through across the parking lot reported hearing six gunshots from the Food Lion area. Watkins died at WakeMed.

“I think it’s a tragic situation,” said Enoch Rutherford, who was passing through the shopping center on Tuesday. “This area is you know, it’s rough out here.”

People who shop and work in the area feel unsettled.

“Absolutely, it makes me a little uneasy, just knowing there could have been a chance I was walking or going to get something from Food Lion and that could have” happened, said Reggie Lewis, who works in the area.

According to the city of Raleigh’s online crime map, in the first six months of 2021, police have responded to at least 189 shots fired calls in the Southeast Raleigh district.

“It’s terrible that things have come to people shooting each other for little to no reason,” said Enoch Rutherford, who got lunch at the shopping center Tuesday.

Rutherford added, “Those type of people don’t care who’s around. They just do it and think about the consequences later.”

Raleigh police have not released a motive or suspect description.