RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead has closed Interstate 40 heading west in south Raleigh Saturday night, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 9:35 p.m. along I-40 near Lake Wheeler Road and mile marker 97, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Police said a man was hit by at least one car and died. A witness driving a car told police he saw the man and managed to miss him, but saw two other cars hit the man.

Raleigh police said they want to talk to any drivers who believe they hit something in the area Saturday night.

Raleigh police have closed all lanes of I-40 west and are directing traffic off at the Lake Wheeler exit. Flares have been set up in the highway.

Traffic is backed up at least a mile, according to the NCDOT.

The NCDOT said the road should be clear by 1 a.m. Sunday.