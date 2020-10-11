Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Raleigh creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a creek off South Wilmington Street Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a call of a drowning around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Wilmington Street, between Fayetteville Street and City Farm Road.

Police have not confirmed if the man drowned or how his body ended up in the creek.

Police are asking anyone with information that might assist the investigation to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

