RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found a woman dead inside a home on Thursday.

Deputies responded at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a call for assistance from EMS for a report of a deceased person at a residence on the 1500 block of Brassfield Road, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived on scene, the woman was pronounced dead by EMS crews despite performing life-saving measures.

No additional information is being released at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

