Death investigation underway in Raleigh, police say

Raleigh police outside the Signature apartments on Hillsborough Street Sunday night. Photo by Ryan Collins/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said officers were conducting a death investigation Sunday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:10 p.m. when someone called to have authorities check on the welfare of a person in the 1500 block of Hillsborough Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a deceased adult,” the release said.

No other information was released.

“A follow-up investigation is currently underway,” police said.

After 11 p.m. at least two Raleigh police cars were seen outside the Signature apartments, which are located at 1505 Hillsborough St.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.