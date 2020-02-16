Death investigation underway in Wake County neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies are at the scene of a death investigation on Saturday night, officials said.

The incident was reported before 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Leesville and Strickland roads, just south of Interstate 540.

A Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman later confirmed that a death investigation was underway nearby in the 9400 block of Carlswood Court.

The area is a neighborhood behind Southbridge Fellowship and is across the street from Strickland Road Neighborhood Park.

No other details were available.

