Death investigation underway in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the City-County Bureau of Identification are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly before 3 a.m. in Zebulon.

Authorities responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 800 block of West Barbee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man deceased.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name nor any possible motives surrounding the shooting.

