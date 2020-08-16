Raleigh police investigate deadly shooting outside Bojangles’ restaurant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police officers are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead near Garner Saturday night.

The incident was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bojangles’ at 3920 Jones Sausage Road, according to Raleigh police.

A person was found dead from a gunshot wound.

So far there is no word on what led to the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate.

