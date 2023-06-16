KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three weeks since a Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was shot and killed in the line of duty by a Knightdale police officer, the investigation into the incident has determined it was an “unfortunate accident.”

K-9 Santos and his handler assisted Knightdale Police on an early morning call on May 26, when the dog was accidentally shot.

The incident prompted an immediate investigation by the Knightdale Police Department, which was assisted by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Wake County District Attorney and independent experts.

After a weeks-long investigation, Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps issued a statement Friday night, saying in part, “Following this comprehensive review, we have determined that this incident was an unfortunate accident.”

It’s a conclusion, the chief says, everyone involved with the investigation agrees with.

The announcement comes just two days after people gathered to mourn Santos at a service Wednesday. Many, including his handler Wake County Master Deputy Maria Fuentes, came together to honor him.

“In a blink of an eye, my heart was broken instantly. Santos had crossed over the rainbow bridge,” Fuentes said during a eulogy Wednesday.

Those mourning him Wednesday said Santos was a great dog in and out of work, describing him as a social butterfly who bravely served the sheriff’s office.

Chief Capps says he’s hopeful members of the community will maintain their trust in the department after this incident, saying in part, “Incidents like these do not define us, but they do serve as an important reminder of our duty to constantly invest in the training, growth, and development of our officers.”

The chief says the department and town are taking steps to make sure something like this doesn’t happen in the future.

In his statement, Capps also described this as a “closed personnel matter,” saying no further information about the incident will be released.