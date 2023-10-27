WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A principal at one of Wake County’s high schools sent a message to families Friday saying a deer broke through the window of the school.

East Wake High School Principal Stacey Alston said he wanted to inform families about the incident.

At about 9 a.m., Principal Alston said a deer broke through a window and entered the school.

“We wanted to make you aware as the incident did cause a brief disruption to the school day and minor damage to our building,” he said in the message.

He said students and staff were safe at all times, and no injuries were reported.

The school’s custodial staff team inspected, deep cleaned and disinfected the campus, according to the message.

As for the deer, Principal Alston said school staff and school resource officers were able to quickly get the animal out of the building.

He said the school did not enter a lockdown status for this reason.

“I would like to thank our staff members for being patient, calm and cooperative during this incident,” he said.

