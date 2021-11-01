Delayed by COVID surge, new UNC Health hospital opens in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — UNC Health opened its new hospital in Holly Springs Monday.

More than 300 doctors, nurses and other employees gathered before the doors opened as chief operating officer Roy Temke welcomed them to the new hospital.

“Right around here between Holly Springs and Fuquay, there are over 80,000 citizens and the closest emergency room is probably 15 miles away,” Temke said.

The opening was delayed a couple of months because of the surge of the delta variant. Forty percent of the Holly Springs staff worked at the Raleigh campus and the hospital system needed all hands on deck there.

Now that COVID hospitalizations are going down, hospital leaders tell CBS 17 it was time to move the new Holly Springs employees and hire their replacements in Raleigh.

Megan Atkinson is one of the nurses making the move from UNC Rex Raleigh to the Holly Springs campus.

As a Holly Springs resident, she’s excited to work closer to home. Atkinson said the move also provided a spark for these frontline workers, after a very hard couple of years.

“It kind of reinvigorated our passion and our energy for what we do,” Atkinson said.

The hospital’s administrators tell CBS 17 they still need to fill around 100 jobs but they’re currently using temporary employees, such as traveling nurses, to fill most of those jobs.