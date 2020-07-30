Delta Airlines employee at RDU tests positive for COVID-19

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Delta Airlines employee working at Raleigh-Durham International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson tells CBS 17.
In a release Wednesday, officials say they have been taking every measure to protect Delta Airlines’ RDU team members.
In addition, officials say they have thoroughly disinfected workspaces with enhanced cleaning procedures using high-grade EPA-registered disinfectants.
The release does not identify the employee or say what they employee’s position is within the company.
CBS 17 called Delta Airlines and found out that the employee is not reporting to work right now and anyone that had prolonged exposure to the employee is currently not working and is being monitored.
