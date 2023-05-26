RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The weather is getting warmer and the homes are selling.

“Real estate is a seasonal business,” said Mahlet Mengesha with Muna Homes LLC.

Mengesha, who sells homes, said she already has a busy schedule filled with appointments to show homes throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

“I have a couple clients today, a showing in Garner, one in Clayton, and of course, Saturday and Sunday are the busiest… There’s a lot of interest, a lot of people are moving to this area,” said Mengesha.

While the interest is there, Mengesha said the number of homes — are not.

The real estate agent said most of her clients are searching for homes priced at $300,000 and lower, but those homes are not always on the market and go quickly.

Mengesha said it’s not only the low supply of homes, but the challenge is also high interest rates.

“Still, the demand is there, but it’s finding a buyer who can tolerate the interest rate,” said Mengesha.

Not only do those rates change daily, but Mengesha said they can hurt first-time buyers the most.

“It’s hard to get them approval and some of them don’t have that big amount of money for the down payment,” she said. “Not everyone has that, so it’s quite a challenge.”

For Taylor Bahen, high interest rates are the reason she chose to rent a home, instead.

“We chose to rent because in this housing market, right now, with the interest rates, we’re 25, and the interest rates on something like this are absolutely insane,” Bahen said. “Almost paying $400,000… we cannot afford that. And we actually do make pretty great salaries so that’s actually pretty crazy.”

Mengesha recommends that families act quickly if they are planning to buy, but also stay within their budget.

“I always advise, see your budget, especially for first-time home buyers,” she said. “Get something you can afford — don’t stretch yourself.”