Deputies ask for help investigating double homicide, house shot into in Wake County neighborhood

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third time in three days, investigators with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Rutledge Landing Subdivision near Knightdale. Tensions were high after a double homicide Tuesday and then shots fired into a home on Wednesday.

Sheriff Gerald Baker said the two incidents may be connected. Family members of someone interviewed about that double homicide live at the home the shots were fired into.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office spent Thursday canvassing the community, which is off of Poole Road. They’re looking for anyone who might have information about Tuesday’s double homicide.

“I’m worried. Yes I am,” Donald Laws said.

Deputies said children playing near Topping Lane noticed two men inside a black SUV weren’t moving and alerted authorities. Investigators said they’d been shot and killed inside that vehicle.

Baker wouldn’t identify the victims but said they lived in the area.

Shots were fired into a home on Sweetgrass Street on Wednesday night, which is about a block away. Fortunately, no one was injured.

“I heard some gunshots and they came from that direction,” Laws said.

Laws said he didn’t think much of it because it’s a common occurrence in the community.

“They could have injured, killed, the lady that lived there, if she had children,” he explained.

Before his wife died, Laws said she bought two signs and hung them up in front of their home. She hoped to prevent anyone who might consider breaking in.

CBS 17 brought those concerns to Baker.

“Well, again, we’re looking for that help from the community. Anyone who may have heard of seen anything,” he said.

Deputies were called back to that neighborhood Thursday evening after reports of someone shooting into homes. They said that report was unfounded.