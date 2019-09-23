Lanes of I-40 near Garner reopened after ’emergency’

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 reopened around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Deputies had shut down the interstate near White Oak Road in Garner due to an emergency.
Congestion remains, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 9:44 a.m. saying motorists should “pay attention.”
@WakeSheriff currently responding to an emergency near White Oak Rd. and I-40. Motorists are urged to pay attention. @ABC11_WTVD @WNCN @WRAL @WPTF @SpecNewsRDU— Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) September 23, 2019
All lanes of I-40 west were closed but one lane of eastbound I-40 remained open, the NCDOT said.
CBS 17 will update this as more information becomes available.
