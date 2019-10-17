Deputies inspect NC State Fair games to make sure they are not rigged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some come to the N.C. State Fair for the rides. Some come for the food. Others, like 12-year-old Lily Vaccaro are most excited about the games.

Vaccaro and a handful of other children from the Miracle League had a special job Wednesday — helping the Wake County Sheriff inspect the games at the state fairgrounds.

For the kids it was fun, but for Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker it was serious business to make sure everything is a game of skill, not chance and that nothing is rigged.

“Our job is to make sure that doesn’t happen so those who are coming to enjoy the fair are going to get the opportunity to win a game and win prizes,” Baker said.

The Wake County Sheriff ‘s Office also oversees security at the fairgrounds during the fair. This year Baker plans to step up security, assigning pairs of deputies specific areas to monitor.

“We’re going into zone defense on the grounds this year,” said Baker. “We’re going to station them in an area that we are responsible for.”

This year there have been calls to allow sex offenders to attend the state fair, which Baker says he will not allow.

