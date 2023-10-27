WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left a man with injuries.

Around 3:52 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Riley Hill and Edgemont roads.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody and it appears to be an isolated incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation.