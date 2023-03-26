WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has taped off a mobile home in the 5400 block of Privette Road on Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the area around 10:20 a.m. and remain on scene investigating.

A CBS 17 crew on scene took photos that showed no damage to the outside of the home or surrounding grounds.

Deana Harley/CBS 17

Deana Harley/CBS 17

Deputies said they plan to release information later Sunday, according to the CBS 17 crew on scene.

We are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story.