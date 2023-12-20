RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were inside a home during a reported armed robbery on Wednesday night, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The reported robbery took place at a home on the 1100 block of Fallen Log Court, the sheriff’s office said.

At around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of multiple armed suspects entering the home and stealing items, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said no injuries have been reported.

The sheriff’s office said there isn’t a known threat to the public and this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.