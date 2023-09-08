RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN )– Two days after a body found in Jordan Lake was identified, law enforcement began a search of two homes.

Hadeel Ghandhanfer Hikmat, 34, went unidentified for 8 days after she was found dead near the Farrington point boat ramp. At the time, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the believed her death was neither accidental nor self-inflicted.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said investigators executed search warrants at two Wake County locations as part of their ongoing investigation into the death of Hikmat.

One search took place at 736 Treviso Lane in Apex where the sheriff’s office had previously reported she lived. The second search was at 1916 Wescott Drive in Raleigh where the sheriff’s office said Hikmat frequented.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was acquainted with Hikmat and has any information about her whereabouts, interactions, or any relevant details or information about her or the case to contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.

A neighbor told CBS 17 she lived in her Apex neighborhood for less than a year.

“She moved here from overseas. I don’t know from which country. Three people lived here. Her husband and her sister-in-law. They are very nice people. Very friendly. It is very heartbreaking news for us,” the neighbor explained.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office extended its appreciation to the Raleigh Police Department and Apex Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Fayetteville Police Department dive teams assist with Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in search for evidence at Jordan Lake earlier this week.

The Sheriff’s Office also acknowledged the assistance of the Fayetteville Police Department’s dive teams who they say scoured the vicinity of Jordan Lake where Hikmat’s body was discovered.

“I want to thank the Raleigh and Apex Police Departments, as well as the Fayetteville Police Department, for their support and collaborative efforts in this ongoing investigation,” said Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson. “Together, we are dedicated to seeking answers and ensuring justice for Hadeel Hikmat and her family.”