Deputies seek help finding missing Wake County teen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies are looking for a missing autistic teen who was last seen in his home Friday night, officials said.

The boy was reported missing just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Silver Star Drive, which is east of Raleigh, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

A Silver Alert identified the boy as Deangelo Stone, 14.

Deputies said that the boy’s foster parents told them he was last seen Friday around 11:30 p.m.

“When they went to check on him this morning, they found the window open and he was not in the room,” the news release said.

Wake County deputies are currently searching for the boy.

“Based on the level of his autism, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has deployed K-9 units, the WCSO Drone team and Tactical Response Team to try to locate him,” the news release said.

Officials said the teen may be wearing a green short sleeve shirt, gray shorts with green stripes, gray sneakers and white socks.

“He may also have with him a dark blue backpack with black stripes, a Florida State University Seminoles baseball cap, a blue mask with white straps, eyeglasses and large black sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the boy’s location should contact Wake County deputies at 919-856-6911.

More headlines from CBS17.com: