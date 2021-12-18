Deputies seek help finding missing Wake County woman last seen 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials said Saturday they were asking the public to help them find a missing woman who was last seen three days ago.

Kathleen Carpenter, 57, was last seen by her mother when she left their northern Wake County home, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release said Carpenter has not had “contact with her family in recent days.”

Officials said that family members told them that Carpenter is sometimes is gone for several days while offering in-home pet sitting services.

However, she “usually maintains phone contact with family,” the news release said.

Carpenter is driving a red 1999 Chevrolet Corvette, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said. A photo of Carpenter and a similar car was released by deputies.

If anyone has seen Carpenter or her car the public is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.