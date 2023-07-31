APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are looking for information in an animal cruelty case after the dog vanished from a family’s home and was later found burned last week.

The 4-year-old dog named Choppa from the Apex area later did not get better and had to be euthanized Friday, according to a news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services.

The case began Thursday afternoon when animal control received a call about an injured dog along Stephenson Road, officials said.

The dog, Choppa, had been severely burned over roughly 60% of his body.

Officials said Choppa’s family said they last saw the dog Wednesday evening at their yard in the 5700 block of Goolsby Court near Apex.

On Thursday morning, the family first saw that Choppa was missing. In the late afternoon, they were contacted by officials about the injured dog on Stephenson Road.

Photo from Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services.

Photo from Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services.

Photo from Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services.

On Thursday night, the dog was taken to an emergency clinic.

Late Friday, “Choppa’s condition worsened, and it was decided to humanely euthanize him,” the news release said.

Officials started their investigation Friday morning.

“If you know something, no matter how small it may seem, that will help catch the person(s) who might be responsible for this heartbreaking and most heinous crime, do not hesitate to call our office,” Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe said.

Officials said anyone with information should call Wake County Investigator Thompson at 919-856-6800.